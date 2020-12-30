A Hindu temple was destroyed in Karak district of Kohat division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province by a mob led by local clerics on Wednesday, Daily Times (Pakistan) reported. Videos of the incident have emerged on social media showing a group of men breaking the walls and roof of the temple, while smoke billows from the structure. Also Read - Ram Temple Complex in Ayodhya: How Much Will it Cost? When Will it be Completed? | Trust Official Answers

Mubashir Zaidi, a Pakistan-based journalist also tweeted a video and alleged that the Hindus had obtained permission from the administration to extend the temple but local clerics arranged a mob to destroy the temple. It is also being said that local administration and police officials remained silent spectators as the temple was razed to the ground.

Many have termed the incident as ‘shameful’, condemning how religious minorities are treated in the country. Watch the videos here:

This is new Pakistan! A Hindu Temple was destroyed today in Karak, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, governed by PTI Govt.

Police or forces didn’t stop the mob because they were chanting Allah-o-Akbar. A shameful day, Beyond condemnation indeed!

— Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) December 30, 2020

Latest visuals from KPK, an extremist mob of Muslims are burning and razing down a #Hindu temple in Karak.

The reason is unknown but look at the hatred they have towards the religious minorities.

The reason is unknown but look at the hatred they have towards the religious minorities.

A little argument is all it takes here to destroy the lives of minorities. — Voice of Pakistan Minority (@voice_minority) December 30, 2020

#BREAKING…A mob led by local clerics destroyed Hindu temple in Karak district of KP. Hindus obtained permission from the administration to extend the temple but local clerics arranged a mob to destroy the temple. Police & administration remained silent spectators @ImranKhanPTI — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) December 30, 2020

This is not a standalone incident as several cases of such vandalism has been reported in recent months. In October, a Hindu temple was vandalised by a person in Pakistan’s southeast Sindh province. According to the police, complainant Ashok Kumar alleged that suspect Muhammad Ismail damaged the idols kept in the makeshift temple in the remote Badin district and fled.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to the official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan, mostly in Sindh province. Incidents of violence against the minority community in Sindh have frequently been reported.