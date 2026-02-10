Home

Hindu trader hacked to death in Bangladesh 48 hours before elections

Sushen Chandra Sarkar was targeted and hacked to death with an axe.

Hindu rice trader, Sushen Chandra Sarkar, was killed inside his shop.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Bangladesh elections, under Yunus’s rule, the country is in such a state of chaos that the killing of minorities has become commonplace. Just 48 days before the February 12th elections, another Hindu has been murdered. This shocking incident comes from the same Mymensingh district where Dipu Das was lynched by a mob of extremists and his body was set on fire. This time, a Hindu rice trader, Sushen Chandra Sarkar, was targeted and hacked to death with an axe. The extremist killers then fled, leaving his body in the shop.

Attacked by an axe

This incident occurred in the Trishal sub-district of the Mymensingh district, Bangladesh, where Sushen Chandra Sarkar, a Hindu rice trader, was attacked with an axe. He was hacked to death in his shop. After the murder, the cowardly extremists fled, fearing capture. The merchant’s blood stained the bags in the shop, and the killers had locked the shutter from outside to prevent anyone from running out. The incident is reported to have occurred around 11 p.m. on Monday night.

Police investigation is on

Trishala police reported that Sushen Chandra Sarkar, owner of Messrs. Bhai Bhai Enterprises, was a resident of Dakshinkanda village. The killers entered the shop with an axe while he was alone, and have been untraceable since. The police are conducting an investigation and have yet to apprehend the killers.

Third killing in same area

This is the third such murder in Mymensingh, sparking fear and anxiety among the minority Hindu community. Previously, a man named Bajendra Biswas was shot dead by a co-worker at a garment factory. Just a few days before that, Dipu Chandra Das, a factory worker in the same area, was beaten to death by a mob on false blasphemy charges.

Previous incidents

In the second week of January, a Hindu youth named Samir Das was beaten to death in Dangabhua, Feni. Samir Das was an auto-rickshaw driver. After killing Samir, the perpetrators also looted his auto-rickshaw. At the same time, a Hindu man named Joy Mahapatro was murdered in Sunamganj district.

According to Mahapatro’s family, a local man beat him and poisoned him. Mahapatro later died in the ICU of Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Since the murder of Osman Hadi in Bangladesh, Hindus have been targeted by extremists. After Hadi’s murder, a mob killed a 25-year-old Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das on December 18. The mob beat Deepu to death and finally set his body on fire after dousing it with petrol.

