Hindu widow gang-raped in Bangladesh, tied to tree, hair cut off, video of entire incident made on mobile phone

The accused dragged the woman and her relatives out of the house, tied them to a tree, and accused them of engaging in immoral activities.

New Delhi: A 44-year-old Hindu widow was gang-raped in Bangladesh. The perpetrators tied her to a tree and beat her after raping her. The incident took place in the Kaliganj area of ​​Jhenaidah district in Bangladesh. Police have arrested one accused in the case and are searching for the others, as reported by bhaskar.com.

Complaint Against Four People Filed

The victim filed a complaint against four people at the Kaliganj police station on Monday, 05 January 2026, afternoon. The one accused, Hasan (45), who has been taken into custody by the police, is a resident of a village in the same area.

It is alleged that during the incident, the woman’s hair was cut, she was assaulted, and a video of the entire incident was made on a mobile phone.

She Was Constantly Harassed

According to the police and local people, the woman had bought a house and land in the village about two years ago. She had bought this land from the brother of the accused, Shahin. Since buying the land, Shahin had been constantly harassing her and demanding money from her.

Two Male Relatives Of The Woman Were Locked In A Room

Two male relatives of the woman had come to visit her on Saturday, January 3, evening. At that time, Shahin and Hasan forcibly entered the house. They locked the woman’s relatives in one room and took the woman to another room where they raped her.

Afterwards, the accused dragged the woman and her relatives out of the house, tied them to a tree, and accused them of engaging in immoral activities.

The woman lives in the same village with her 10-year-old son. On Saturday night, local people found the woman in a serious condition and admitted her to the hospital.

