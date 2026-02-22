Home

This religious group is the most educated in Trump's US. Read this recent analysis.

Population plays an important role in any country. While Hindus have been continuously attacked in Bangladesh, another report is circulating on social media platforms. According to the new analysis by the Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS), which examined educational attainment across America’s major faith communities, Hindus are the most highly educated religious group in the United States, followed by Jews. Seven-in-ten Hindus and 65% of Jews have a bachelor’s degree or more education. That compares with 35% of U.S. adults overall.

Which religious group is the most educated in Trump’s US?

There were a total of 36,908 respondents to the Religious Landscape Study of US adults that was conducted between July 17, 2023 and March 4, 2024. Pew Research Centre said the findings of the 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS) are one of the most comprehensive surveys of religion and public life in the United States.

Meanwhile, the lower shares of evangelical Protestants (29%) and members of historically Black Protestant denominations (24%) hold college degrees, the Washington-based think tank mentioned. The shares of college graduates for several other religious groups range from 35% to 45%. The Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS) was made public on February 19.

Other religious groups with above-average levels of higher education include Muslims, Buddhists, and Orthodox Christians, each with more than four in 10 adults holding at least a bachelor’s degree. Mainline Protestant Christians were also found to be above the national average.

What is the position of Muslims, Buddhists, Cand hristians in Trump’s US?

“Four-in-ten mainline Protestants are college graduates. That’s slightly higher than the share among U.S. adults overall. The share of college graduates is especially high among members of the Episcopal Church (67%). Far fewer people who identify with the American Baptist Churches USA are college graduates (13%),” reads the Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS).

About a quarter of members of historically Black Protestant Churches (24%) hold a college degree or more. That’s lower than the national average. “Among U.S. Catholics, 35% are college graduates, matching the share for all U.S. adults. Our previous research has found that Catholics’ social and political views and religious practices tend to vary by race and ethnicity, and the same is true when it comes to education,” the report mentioned.

Furthermore, the report stated that immigration and demographic patterns help explain these differences, particularly among Hindus, Muslims, and Buddhists, many of whom came to the US through higher-education or skilled-worker pathways, as per the PTI report.

(With PTI Inputs)

