Kabul: The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has assured full security to the Hindu and Sikh communities who have left the country. The Taliban said in a statement: The security situation in the country is now much better than before. We appeal to those from the Hindu and Sikh community who have left the country to return.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs of the Taliban government has also issued a statement in this regard. Taliban leaders also met some people of the Sikh community present in Kabul regarding this.

The image of the Taliban

On August 15 last year, the Taliban captured the whole of Afghanistan, along with Kabul. After this, there were many attacks on the Hindu and Sikh communities. Most of the attacks were blamed on the Islamic State Khorasan group in which a few members of the minority communities were also killed. Since then, the Taliban regime of Hebatullah Akhundzada has been engaged in an exercise to improve its image.

On July 24, Dr Mullah Wasi, the top official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called delegations of the Afghan Hindu and Sikh communities for talks. During this, he assured the community of complete security. Wasi said, “We want that the people of Hindu and Sikh communities who have left the country, they should come back.”

Afghanistan Army also active

After this meeting, the Afghanistan Army also issued a statement on social media. It also promised to provide security to the minority community. The statement also referred to talks between Wasi and the Hindu-Sikh community.

After this exercise, the Taliban government also issued a statement. It said how the attack of the Islamic State Khorasan group on June 18 was foiled by Taliban security forces in the past. This attack was carried out at Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul. Around 30 Sikhs were present in the gurdwara at the time of the incident. However, a Sikh devotee and a Muslim guard of the gurdwara were killed in the firing.