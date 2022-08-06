Hiroshima Day 2022: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday attended the annual ceremony at the Peace Memorial Par in Japan. Hiroshima remembered the atomic bombing 77 years ago as officials, including the head of the United Nations, warned against nuclear weapons buildup and fears grow of another such attack amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. “Nuclear weapons are nonsense. They guarantee no safety — only death and destruction,” Guterres, who joined the prayer at the Hiroshima Peace Park, said.Also Read - ‘Clinching Nuclear Deal Or Insisting On Unilateral Demands’: Iran to US
Hiroshima Day: Five facts to know
- The United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people. It dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, ending World War II and Japan’s nearly half-century of aggression in Asia.
- Many survivors of the bombings have lasting injuries and illnesses resulting from the explosions and radiation exposure and face discrimination in Japanese society.
- The government began to provide medical support to certified survivors in 1968 after more than 20 years of effort by them.
- As of March, 127,755 survivors, whose average age is now almost 84, are certified as hibakusha and eligible for government medical support, according to the health and welfare ministry.
- The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons took effect in January, 2021 after years of civil effort joined by atomic bombing survivors, or hibakusha. But while more than 50 countries have ratified it, the treaty notably lacks the US and other nuclear powers as well as Japan, which has relied on the US nuclear umbrella for its defense since the war’s end.