‘His head, hands were sliced open’: Israeli dentist who treated Smit Machchhar shares chilling account of Flydubai mid-air attack

An Israeli dentist travelling on the Flydubai flight has revealed how he rushed to treat Indian Captain Smit Machchhar after the pilot was badly injured in the cockpit attack. Dr Shota Mosaev said Machchhar had deep cuts on his head and hands, was losing blood and later began losing consciousness.

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'His head, hands were sliced open': Israeli dentist who treated Smit Machchhar shares chilling account of Flydubai mid-air attack (Image: X.com)

An Israeli dentist who was travelling on Flydubai flight FZ1073 has shared new details about the terrifying moments after Indian captain Smit Machchhar was attacked inside the cockpit. Dr Shota Mosaev said he rushed towards the cockpit after hearing screams and found Machchhar badly injured and bleeding heavily. The dentist said the captain had suffered deep wounds to his head and hands and was losing a large amount of blood. “He was covered in cuts. His head and his hands were practically sliced open, almost severed in two,” CNN quoted Mosaev as saying.

According to Mosaev, the pilot’s condition was serious because of the blood he had lost. “He was in serious condition, not critical perhaps, but serious because of the blood loss.”

Pilot started losing consciousness

Mosaev said he was the only doctor on the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight. He immediately began giving first aid to Machchhar while other passengers worked to restrain the attacker. The dentist said the captain’s blood pressure continued to fall during the emergency. “His blood pressure was dropping, he began losing consciousness,” Mosaev recalled.

Mosaev focused on stopping the bleeding and keeping Machchhar stable until the aircraft could land.

He said the captain had suffered injuries to several parts of his body, with particularly heavy bleeding from his head and hands. Mosaev had earlier told The Times of Israel that Machchhar was in very poor condition when he reached the cockpit. “I was the only doctor on the plane,” Mosaev said.

The dentist eventually managed to control the bleeding and stabilise the captain’s blood pressure.

Passengers restrained the attacker

While Mosaev treated Machchhar, other people on the aircraft made sure the attacker could not get back to the aircraft controls. “We also tied up the terrorist,” Mosaev said.

He recalled that the attacker did not fight back after being restrained. “He didn’t scream at all, he just sat down quietly and went along with it,” he said.

Passengers initially used the cord from a pair of headphones to restrain him. Plastic zip ties were later brought in and used to secure him further.

The actions of the passengers helped keep the attacker away from the cockpit while the injured captain received medical attention.

Indian pilot taken to hospital after landing

The aircraft eventually made an emergency landing in Tabuk, northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar was taken to a hospital after the landing, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

The incident happened during the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight when Machchhar was reportedly attacked by his co-pilot inside the cockpit. The aircraft later diverted to Saudi Arabia.

Indian Embassy gives Captain Smit’s health update

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has said Captain Smit Machchhar is stable and receiving treatment at a hospital in Tabuk. In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Riyadh said Indian diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia were closely monitoring the pilot’s condition and staying in contact with the Saudi authorities.

Machchhar is currently admitted to a hospital in Tabuk City, where doctors are treating the injuries he suffered during the Flydubai cockpit attack.

The embassy said it was waiting for a detailed medical update, but the initial information suggested that his condition was stable. “We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest,” the embassy said.

The Indian mission also confirmed that it is in contact with Machchhar’s family and is providing support during the ongoing medical treatment. “We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his well-being,” the statement added.