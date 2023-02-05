Home

What Was The Historic Agra Summit Of July’01 Between Vajpayee And Musharraf That Was Never Signed?

The two day Agra Summit saw intense discussions over Indo-Pak relations but unfortunately no treaty was signed.

Delhi: The Former Pakistan President, Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday at dubai;s hospital after suffering from prolonged illness called amyloidosis. It is a rare disease that buildsjfjnfjd. The death of Pak’s former President has brought forth some of the landmarks that has been etched in the shared history of India and Pakistan. One such mark was the agra summit of July 2001 betwwen Atal Bihari Vajpayee And Pervez Mushararraf.

The Agra Summit had lots of hopes penned to it at many looked at it at as a bridge between the two nations that held the potential to untangle few knots. Unfortunately the summit ceased to unfold to its full potential and had collapsed.

India-Pakistan: A Missed Opportunity

The Agra Summit is often considered as a missed opportunity for India and Pakistan to resolve a lots of things. Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri in his book ‘Neither a Hawk nor a Dove’ wrote that the “solution to Kashmir was in the grasp of both governments.” Like every coin has two sides, every side has its own narrative about the same thing.

Similarly, in case of the summit, according to a report by News18, Musharraf had proposed what was called the ‘Four-point solution’ to Kashmir. According to different accounts, the solution was, in principle, acceptable to Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee but the deal fell through hours before the signing ceremony. demilitarization or phased withdrawal of troops, no change of borders of Kashmir, self-governance without independence and a joint supervision mechanism in Jammu and Kashmir involving India, Pakistan and Kashmir.

Years after the Summit fell through, Musharraf had claimed that the Indian side had gone back on the agreement even though a draft resolution was ready to be signed. “I was told that the Indian Cabinet had refused to give its nod,” Musharraf had said at an event in 2004.

Who is to blame?

As per NEws18 report, Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Chief AS Dulat said in a 2015 interview that it was then Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani who derailed the Agra Summit. “The Advani of Delhi and the Advani of Agra were different,” Dulat said in an interview to Rediff, “He raked up the issue of Dawood Ibrahim at a dinner hosted for visiting Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf on the eve of the Agra Summit. Musharraf was taken aback and told Advani, ‘Let us at least go to Agra

But according to one account, there was only one man who became a roadblock in the peace deal – separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Kasuri wrote in his book, “He (Geelani) described President Musharraf’s four-point agenda as vague, and criticised the president’s statement on UNSC resolutions’ relevance to Kashmir.”

He added, “Fortunately, other Kashmiri leaders I met recognised the need for unity in the ranks of Kashmiris. They were more pragmatic and by and large unwilling to go along with Geelani’s rigid approach.”

Apart from this there was also the conjecture that Vajpayee did not have full faith in the then leader of Pakistan due to the recent blow of the Kargil War of 1999. However, the negotiations broke down and the process was collapsed so the Agra treaty was never signed