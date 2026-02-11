Historic day for Bangladesh as 13th National Parliament elections scheduled today; BNP’s Tarique Rahman eyes historic comeback

Home

Historic day for Bangladesh as 13th National Parliament elections scheduled today; BNPs Tarique Rahman eyes historic comeback

Fate of Muhammad Yunus led interim government to be decided as Bangladesh votes in the 13th National Parliament elections.

Bangladesh National Election: Bangladesh is set to create history today as the voters of the violence prone country will vote in the 13th National Parliament elections on Thursday. For a context, the Sheikh Hasina led government of Bangladesh was overthrown in a coup on August 5, 2024, following massive, student-led protests against her government, after which an interim government led by famous Economist Muhammad Yunus was ruling Bangladesh. The elections are very important in the history of Bangladesh as it will decide the fate of the currently ruling Muhammad Yunus government. The elections are also important for Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) which is eying a comeback with Tarique Rahman coming back from exile after 17 years.

What happened in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster?

The elections come at a critical time in the country’s history, almost two years after the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, was ousted following a student-led movement in July 2024.

The 2024 July Uprising ended the Bangladesh Awami League’s regime, which has now been barred from participating in the current election.

What does Bangladesh political scenario indicate?

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Islamic conservative party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, which is leading an alliance with the National Citizen Party (NCP), formed following the student-led uprising, along with other parties on a seat-sharing basis, are the main competitors in the elections.

As Bangladesh prepares to head to the polls tomorrow, the atmosphere across the country is a mix of anticipation, hope and vigilance.

Preparations for 13th National Parliament elections

With tightened security, millions of citizens are ready to cast their votes as the 13th National Parliament elections, along with the national referendum, which marks a defining moment in the nation’s political journey.

