New Delhi: Among a slew of fresh appointments, Saudi Arabia's King Salman has included two women in his cabinet, both appointed for senior posts on Sunday. Al-Shehana bint Saleh al-Azzaz has been appointed Vice Secretary General of the Kingdom's Council of Ministers, the first woman to hold the post. Princess Haifa bint Mohammed has also been appointed Vice Minister of Tourism.

Al-Shayhana Al-Azzaz was previously a high-ranking lawyer with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). She is among the first Saudi woman to practice the legal profession, having obtained a license to practice law from the Ministry of Justice in Saudi Arabia. She was born in Riyadh, as the eldest daughter of a Saudi photographer, Saleh Al-Azzaz.

Princess Haifa was previously the Assistant Minister of Tourism and has also worked with Qiddiya Investment Company, General Authority of Civil Aviation, and Tourism Development Fund. She was in charge of implementing the kingdom's tourism strategy, part of key plans of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's to diversify the economy.

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers is the government cabinet responsible for drafting legislation. King Salman, who is also Prime Minister and has final approval on all legislation, leads the council. The council was established in 1953 by King Abdulaziz, founder of the modern Saudi state. All members are appointed by royal decree.

Saudi Arabia appointed its first female minister in 2009, when Nora bint Abdullah al-Fayez became the country’s Deputy Education Minister. In June this year, the kingdom appointed a former Saudi Aramco executive Sheila Alrowaily as the first female to join the board of its central bank. Other women in leadership positions in the kingdom include Sarah Al Suhaimi, chairwoman of Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, and Rania Nashar, compliance and governance chief at the Public Investment Fund.