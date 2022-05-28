New Delhi: Pakistan which going through a political turmoil where the outgoing prime minister Imran Khan Niazi is on streets with his supporter’s causing anarchy. He is demanding immediate elections but one question emerges strongly in everyone’s mind and that is “Can Pakistan really be called a Democracy?” Today, it looks so strange that Imran Khan is crying for the same constitution which never had any relevance in the history of Pakistan.Also Read - Pakistan To Ban Overseas Citizens From Voting, Stops Use Of EVMs In Next General Election

Let us put few more questions. First, do we know that when both countries got independence at same time in 1947, when did the constitution of Pakistan came in existence? Second, how many times it has been scrapped and rewritten? Third, when were the first general elections held in Pakistan and Fourth, how many democratically elected prime ministers are allowed to complete their tenure so far? Also Read - Pakistan Govt Deploys Army to Protect Red Zone As Imran Khan Enters Islamabad

Answers are shocking. While India rolled out its constitution within 30 months of Independence, It took Pakistan nearly ten years. Since then, it was amended, re-written and scrapped at several times. It was adopted in 1956 but abrogated within 3 years in 1959. Then a new constitution was given in 1962 which further was set aside due to Marshal Law in the country. Also Read - Sikhs in Pakistan Block Road After 2 Community Members Shot Dead; India Registers Protest Too

In 1973, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto once again gave a new constitution to Pakistan which has undergone so many changes till now that its original status is totally gone. It was amended a record 25 times. Surprisingly, while India conducted its first general elections in 1951 immediately after becoming a republic, it took Pakistan 20 more years to do so. Last but not the least, not even a single democratically elected government in Pakistan could complete its tenure till date.

Pakistan had been a toy in the hands of Army Generals since the very first day. Many people say that Jinnah was the architect of modern-day Pakistan but as per my opinion, Jinnah was a mere facilitator of the partition while the true foundation of today’s Pakistan was laid by Major General Iskandar Mirza.

The very foundation which ensured that military remains as superpower in the country and drives it which it is doing now. He was the first defence secretary of Pakistan who later became Director of Kashmir & Afghanistan affairs in 1951 & then governor of East Pakistan in 1954 eventually rising to the country’s top posts of Governor General in 1955 & then president in 1956. In 1958, he announced Martial Law in Pakistan while appointing his stooge Ayub Khan as the head of state.

He was always against the democracy and said the same in 1958 before the abrogation of their first constitution that “The Democracy is unsuited for Pakistan due to its low literacy rate”. Although he was dismissed & exiled to London by same Ayub Khan but was successful in laying a strong foundation of today’s hybrid Pakistan where military has all the powers.

Marshal law which was imposed in 1958 continued in Pakistan till Dec 1971 when the country received the most humiliating defeat in the history with the biggest surrender of the world but by that time damage was already caused. In 24 years from 1947 to 1971, a well-oiled system was established in Pakistan where every prominent position was reserved to serving or retired Army officers. Be it foreign missions, Public Sector Undertakings, State Police, Paramilitary Forces, Government institutions and even Judiciary. Army officers ruled everywhere.

We must not forget “Fauji Foundation” established in 1954 by same Iskandar Mirza which today manages about $50 Bn worth Businesses across Pakistan and abroad in addition to over $20 Bn land bank & over $15 Bn other assets. They are not only the biggest business house in Pakistan but also the only conglomerate in Pakistan which continued to grow exponentially when all others were facing challenges.

The end of military rule in Pakistan in December 1971 was short lived & soon General Zia-Ul-Haque took the reins of the country after hanging the democratically elected Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He further strengthened the roots of Military in the country and ensured that no one can go against Army.

All the major powers including that of Clemency were given to Army Chief instead of President. After his death in an aircraft crash, political leaders got a chance to form the government once again but this era was also very short and barely after another 16 years, General Parvez Musharraf occupied the top seat again and ensured that Army remains powerful ever. So, practically Pakistan is a country where out of 75 years of its existence, Military has ruled for nearly four decades and established a system where they only decide the fate of the country.

Till date, key issues of the country like foreign policy, Information and Broadcasting & finances continued to be decided behind the walls of Pakistan Army’s GHQ in Rawalpindi. It is the GHQ which decides that who will be the Prime Minister and not the voters. So, it was no surprise that when Imran Khan’s government was in danger, instead of meeting his party members, he was having multiple meetings with Gen Bajwa and his ISI Chief. Sometimes thrice a day.

Today, Imran Khan Niazi is aggressively asking for immediate elections in the country but will it have any impact? Does the population of Pakistan have any powers to elect their prime Minister? Does the constitution of Pakistan have any relevance? Answer is a clear no. The next prime minister will not be decided by Ballot but in GHQ- Rawalpindi and we all know it.

About the author: Major Amit Bansal (Retd) is a Defence Strategist with keen interests in International Relations and Internal Security. He is also an author, blogger, and poet.

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)