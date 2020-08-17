New Delhi: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday postponed the country’s general elections, nearly a week after the island nation last Tuesday recorded its first COVID-19 cases through local transmission after 102 days, in its largest city of Auckland. Also Read - New Zealand Extends Lockdown in Auckland For 12 Days Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

The elections, scheduled to take place on September 19, will now take place four weeks later, on October 17. Making the announcement, PM Ardern also said that the elections won't be delayed beyond the rescheduled date, regardless of whether the current outbreak worsens or a fresh one takes place.

In postponing the elections, the Prime Minister responded to calls from her deputy Winston Peters, and the opposition, all of whom had called for the elections to be delayed.

Making the announcement in capital Wellington, she said, “I want to ensure that we have a well-run election that gives the voters the best chance to receive all the information they need about parties and candidates and delivers certainty for the future”.

“I do need to provide certainty, a sense of fairness and a sense of comfort to voters to ensure them that this will be a safe election”, the 40-year-old first-time Prime Minister further said.

Notably, last Tuesday, four cases of COVID-19 were recorded from a single family in Auckland, prompting Ardern to announce a three-day lockdown in the city. The lockdown was later extended by 12 days on Friday.

On Sunday, New Zealand recorded 13 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of active cases here to 69.