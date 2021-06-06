New Delhi: Researchers in South Africa were left baffled after a study found that a 36-year-old woman with advanced human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) carried the novel coronavirus for 216 days and during this period, the virus witnessed more than 30 mutations. The case report published as a preprint in the medical journal medRxiv, on Thursday claimed that the virus gathered more than 30 mutations. The 36-year-old woman, who contracted the virus belonged to South Africa. Also Read - Centre Issues SOPs for Vaccination of People Undertaking International Travel for Education, Employment

“While most people effectively clear Sars-CoV-2, there are several reports of prolonged infection in immunosuppressed individuals. We present a case of prolonged infection of greater than 6 months with the shedding of high titter SARS-CoV-2 in an individual with advanced HIV and antiretroviral treatment failure. Through whole-genome sequencing at multiple time-points, we demonstrate the early emergence of the E484K substitution associated with escape from neutralizing antibodies, followed by other escape mutations and the N501Y substitution found in most variants of concern. This provides support to the hypothesis of intra-host evolution as one mechanism for the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with immune evasion properties,” an excerpt of the study said. Also Read - What is Nasal Vaccine | How Does it Work And How is it Different From Existing COVID Vaccines

Furthermore, it stated that the mutations reported in the woman were not a result of the treatments being offered to her to fight COVID-19. Also Read - Coronavirus| Here’s How You Can Protect Your Heart From COVID19

“Despite a short clinical illness of moderate severity, SARS-CoV-2 PCR positivity persisted up to 216 days. We demonstrate significant shifts in the virus population over that time, involving multiple mutations at key neutralizing antibody epitopes in the spike RBD and N terminal domain (NTD). Unlike many of the other reported cases, virus evolution was not driven by the receipt of immune-based therapies (convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies)”, the study added.

While the experts are yet to ascertain whether the mutations that the woman was carrying were communicable or not, researchers are of the view that it’s not a mere coincidence that most of the new variants have emerged from countries like South Africa, where nearly 7.8 million people are infected with HIV, which causes AIDS.

Notably, people living with HIV and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) have an increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and fatal outcomes from Covid-19. But in this case study, the woman was believed to be immunosuppressed (Having a weakened immune system).