Video: Hindus In Pakistan Smear Colours, Groove To Bollywood Song ‘Rang Barse’ To Celebrate Holi | Watch

The hindu community in Pakistan's Karachi celebrated holi, the festival of colours, as they smeared colours on each other and grooved to Bollywood songs.

Hindu women celebrate Holi, the spring festival of colours, in Karachi on March 6. (Photo: AFP)

Holi 2023: The hindu community in Pakistan’s Karachi celebrated holi, the festival of colours. A video of the celebrations in Karachi showed people grooving to Bollywood songs and smearing colours on each other. The people, smeared in ‘gulal’ or coloured powders, also sprinkled water on each other while they danced their heart out to Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic holi song ‘Rang Barse’.

In video shared by news agency Associated Press, one of the woman said Holi is a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Watch: Holi celebrations in Pakistan

The Hindu community in Karachi, Pakistan, celebrated Holi — the festival of colors — this past week. pic.twitter.com/flEIEofnsN — The Associated Press (@AP) March 8, 2023

Earlier, at least 15 students from the minority Hindu community celebrating Holi at the University of Karachi were injured when they were attacked by some members of a radical Islamic student organisation, the second such incident in Pakistan in two days.

A University of Karachi official confirmed there had been an incident in the Sindhi department where Hindus and other students were celebrating Holi and throwing colours at each other when some students attacked and injured them.

An unnamed Hindu girl student, wearing a mask along with other students, later released a video on Twitter outlining the entire incident. “The Islaami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) activists came and attacked students celebrating Holi in the hall. They beat some of us,” she said.

“They also harassed female students and we had to leave the place. We had assembled to celebrate the Holi festival. I want the government and varsity to take action against those responsible,” she said. The attack on Hindu students in Karachi was the second such incident in Pakistan since Monday.

