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Hollywood flick like rescue of US pilot from Iran after 2 days; Heres how CIA tracked him and brought him back

‘Hollywood flick’ like rescue of US pilot from Iran after 2 days; Here’s how CIA tracked him and brought him back

The CIA utilized its specialized capabilities to track and locate the Weapon Systems Officer.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: The US military has successfully extracted the second crew member of an F-15 fighter jet after conducting a two-day search operation deep inside Iranian territory. The jet in question was shot down over Iran on Friday. During the incident, both crew members aboard the aircraft ejected and landed on Iranian soil. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) exerted every effort to capture the pair, yet the US military managed to retrieve both of its airmen directly from Iranian soil.

Trump Confirms Pilot’s Rescue

Confirming the pilot’s rescue, US President Donald Trump wrote: “We got him. My fellow Americans, over the past few hours, the US military has successfully executed one of the most daring search-and-rescue operations in American history to retrieve one of our finest crew members—a highly respected Colonel. I am thrilled to inform you that he is now completely safe and sound.”

Pilot Rescued After Two Days

The story of the US pilot’s safe extraction—after wandering on Iranian soil for two days—is no less thrilling than a Hollywood movie. Reports indicate that before the US military launched its rescue operation, the CIA first initiated a diversionary campaign. As part of this strategy, a rumour was circulated within Iran claiming that the US military had already located the officer and was transporting him out of the country via an overland route.

CIA Pinpoints Pilot’s Location

Citing a US official, Israeli-American journalist Barak Ravid reported that the CIA utilized its specialized capabilities to track and locate the Weapon Systems Officer. The official remarked that it was an incredibly difficult task—akin to finding a needle in a haystack. The American pilot was hidden within a mountain crevice. An official stated that the Weapon Systems Officer remained hidden in the mountains for over a day to evade capture. The official noted that it would have been difficult for anyone other than the CIA to locate him. They further added that the CIA immediately shared the pilot’s precise location with the Pentagon, the U.S. military, and the White House. Following this, President Trump immediately ordered the launch of a rescue mission. Throughout the entire operation, the CIA continuously provided real-time intelligence to assist in the effort.

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Sequence of Events

Iranian forces shot down an F-15 fighter jet on Friday, April 3. Both pilots aboard the jet ejected and landed on Iranian soil. The first pilot was rescued by U.S. forces later that same day. The second crew member could not be located immediately. To avoid capture, he remained hidden in the mountains for two days. The CIA transmitted the officer’s location to the Pentagon. President Trump ordered the launch of a rescue mission for the pilot. On April 5, the U.S. military launched a major rescue operation. Dozens of combat aircraft provided air cover for the ground rescue team. Amidst heavy gunfire, Special Forces successfully extracted the pilot to safety.

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