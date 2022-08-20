Glasgow: India has been home to a bounty of culture and heritage and a lot of it was lost due to ravages of time or was stolen. Museums are custodians of the past that document history from different eras and are a symbol of what had transpired in the place long ago. After years, few of the missing pieces of Indian history will return the land. In a first, a Glasgow based museum has signed a historic agreement with the Indian government to repatriate 7 artefacts including a 14th-century Indo-Persian sword. This is a first such move by UK museum service. The transfer of ownership took place in the presence of the Indian High Commission officials on Friday, according to the Glasgow Life Museums statement.Also Read - Historic 230-Year-Old Bara Imambara's Parapet Collapses Due To Heavy Rainfall In Lucknow

The transfer of ownership ceremony took place after Glasgow City Council's City Administration Committee approved a recommendation made in April by the cross-party Working Group for Repatriation and Spoliation to return 51 items to India, Nigeria and the Cheyenne River and Pine Ridge Lakota Sioux tribes in South Dakota, US.

Following the meeting at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, the Government of India and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) delegates were given the opportunity to view the objects at Glasgow Museums Resource Centre, where they are safely stored.

Indian Artefacts

“Glasgow Life Museums has been working on the repatriation of the Indian artefacts, alongside the High Commission of India in London, since January 2021. The antiquities include a ceremonial Indo-Persian tulwar (sword) which is believed to date back to the 14th century and an 11th-century carved stone door jamb taken from a Hindu temple in Kanpur,” the statement said.

Six of the objects were removed from temples and shrines in different states in Northern India during the 19th century, while the seventh was purchased following a theft from the owner. All seven artefacts were gifted to Glasgow’s collections.

Bailie Annette Christie, Chair of Glasgow Life and Convenor for Culture, Sport and International Relations for Glasgow City Council, said: “The repatriation of these objects is of great historical and cultural importance to both Glasgow and India, so it’s a privilege to welcome Indian dignitaries to our city for such a momentous occasion.”

Delighted by the signing of the agreement, Sujit Ghosh, India’s Acting High Commissioner, said these artefacts are an integral part of India’s civilisational heritage and will now be sent back home.

(With ANI inputs)