New Delhi: Hong Kong is set to witness yet another weekend protest on Saturday as the city’s international airport braces itself for another round of demonstration. The Hong Kong police have been checking each and every person travelling to the International airport as activists planned to besiege the aviation hub.

Railway operator of the MTR Corporation announced that trains on the Airport Express rail link would only ply from the Hong Kong station to the airport from Saturday morning.

The pre-emptive measures came as protesters made plans to ditch their trademark black T-shirts and gear to better blend in with travellers and forge boarding passes to get into the airport.

Increased scrutiny by Hong Kong police and the Airport Authority has been put to place to avoid last week’s commotion. The security officials warned against violence caused by anti-government protesters, saying that any deliberate obstruction or attempts to use fake boarding passes will have legal consequences, and may face up to 14 years in prison.