Hong Kong Lockdown: Owing to the dip in Covid cases, Hong Kong on Thursday decided to ease some social distancing measures from April 21, allowing people to dine in at restaurants in the evening and lifting restrictions on private gatherings. The Chinese-ruled city has been hit by a fifth wave of coronavirus since early this year. From April 21, restaurants can operate dine-in services until 10 pm with four people per table. Bars will remain closed. Catering staff must be vaccinated and undergo rapid antigen tests every three days.
The city reported 1,260 cases in the community on Wednesday, down more than 95% from the peak of the outbreak in March, when over 30,000 daily infections were reported.
Hong Kong Eases Covid Restriction: Check What’s Allowed, What’s Not
Also Read - Delhi Student, Teacher Test Positive For COVID at Private School; All Classmates Sent Home
- Restaurants can operate dine-in services until 10pm with four people per table
- Bars will remain closed
- Catering staff must be vaccinated and undergo rapid antigen tests every three days.
- Gyms, beauty massage parlours, cinemas, game centres, theme parks and places of worship to reopen but will be limited to four people per group.
- Cinema-goers and staff must have had three vaccine doses if the operator wants to serve food and drinks.
- Public sports venues, libraries, museums and children’s playgrounds will reopen
- Public beaches, pools and barbeque sites will remain closed.