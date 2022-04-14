Hong Kong Lockdown: Owing to the dip in Covid cases, Hong Kong on Thursday decided to ease some social distancing measures from April 21, allowing people to dine in at restaurants in the evening and lifting restrictions on private gatherings. The Chinese-ruled city has been hit by a fifth wave of coronavirus since early this year. From April 21, restaurants can operate dine-in services until 10 pm with four people per table. Bars will remain closed. Catering staff must be vaccinated and undergo rapid antigen tests every three days.Also Read - All About Coronavirus XE Variant as COVID-19 Cases Rise in Delhi-NCR

The city reported 1,260 cases in the community on Wednesday, down more than 95% from the peak of the outbreak in March, when over 30,000 daily infections were reported.

