Hong Kong: A leading pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested along with Agnes Chow Ting by Hong Kong police on Friday morning, informed Demosisto, their political organisation.

Ahead of another week of a planned protest in the special administrative region of China.

“Our secretary-general @joshuawongcf was just arrested this morning at roughly 7:30, when he was walking to the South Horizons MTR station,” Demosisto tweeted.

The party added that Wong was forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight and said that their lawyers are following the case.

The party later informed that another member Agnes Chow Ting was also arrested this morning and sent to the Wan Chai police headquarters, where Wong is currently detained.

SITUATION UPDATE: Our member @chowtingagnes has also been arrested this morning. She is being sent to the Wan Chai police headquarters, where @joshuawongcf is currently detained. — Demosistō 香港眾志 (@demosisto) August 30, 2019



While the activist has not played a central role in the recent weeks of protests, he is still an important figurehead in the democracy movement.

Demostito is a political organisation based in Hong Kong which calls itself progressive, movement-oriented youth activist group that advocates self-determination, both internal and external.

Hong Kong has witnessed 12 consecutive weeks of anti-government protests, which began with a now-dead extradition bill, but broadened to include the calls for democracy and police accountability.

More than 800 people have been arrested since the beginning of the protests in June.

