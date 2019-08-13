New Delhi: Hong Kong airport authorities on Tuesday suspended all the departure check-ins as the pro-democracy protests continued to block the facility for the second consecutive day, stated a report. An official statement from the airport authority read: “Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly.”

Owing to the protests, the public was advised to avoid coming to the airport. The airport authority further said, “All check-in service for departure flights has been suspended since 1630hrs (0930 GMT). Other departure and arrival flights for the rest of the day will continue to operate, and airlines will provide arrangements for passengers who have not completed the departure process.”

Taking stock of the situation, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday warned protesters that they were pushing the city “into an abyss” by attacking its institutions. She described the protests as attempts to “destroy the rule of law”.

On Monday, the protests led to the cancellation of all the flights out of Hong Kong other than the departure flights that have completed the check-in process and the arrival flights that are already heading to Hong Kong, as per the airport authority.

In fact, a staff of a Hong Kong flag carrier named Cathay Pacific was banned for participating in unauthorized protests for the last couple of months. An official statement from the Airport Authority read: “, all other flights have been cancelled for the rest of today.”

The protests had begun in the month of June against a controversial extradition bill. The protesters have posted a series of demands seeking to improve the democratic mechanisms of the former British colony. However, not a single flight of the airline or its subsidiaries was cancelled or delayed during the weekend as a result of the protest.