New Delhi: As the Hong Kong’s anti-government protests grow stronger and aggressive every passing day, China on Tuesday said that it is purely internal affairs of the country and there is no sovereignty issue at all.

While addressing a gathering, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said that China will not let any external forces to interfere in Hong Kong affairs or draw parallel to other issues.

“Hong Kong affair is purely China’s internal affair and it is a fact recognised internationally. There is no sovereignty issue over Hong Kong at all. We will not let any external forces to interfere in Hong Kong affairs or draw parallel to other issues,” said Weidong.

The Chinese Ambassador made a veiled reference to the United States and said that “certain countries” are provoking trade friction with China and openly interfering in its affairs.

“Some external forces meddled with China’s internal affairs and are deliberately calling violent crimes as a peaceful protest. This is an outright double standard,” said the diplomat.

“We resolutely oppose and firmly defend our legitimate interests. We are willing to handle differences on the basis of mutual respect and resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation,” he added.

Hong Kong has witnessed more than two months of anti-government protests, which began with a now-suspended extradition bill, but broadened to include the calls for democracy and police accountability.