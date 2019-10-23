New Delhi: Putting an end to the riots that spawned for more than 20 weeks, Hong Kong on Wednesday officially withdrew the controversial extradition bill, according to news agency IANS. The protests had caused civil unrest in the island nation resulting in a political turmoil.

The second reading for the bill was resumed earlier in the day after which Secretary for Security John Lee requested the legislature to withdraw the extradition bill.

This move was delayed by a week owing to the protests that erupted at the Legislative Council during the Chief Executive’s policy address, stated a report by the Hong Kong Free Press.