Soon after Joe Biden was declared the 46th President of the United States, the Democratic candidate took to twitter to express his gratitude and said he is honoured to lead the great country.

In a tweet he further added that the work ahead of him will be hard, but he promised to be a President for all Americans.

"America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," he said in a tweet.

His victory in his native Pennsylvania helped the Democrat secure over 270 electoral votes, to win the US election 2020. Biden, who turns 78 at the end of this month, will become the oldest US President when he is inaugurated in January.

Finally he got the results out after four full days of waiting patiently for the slow march of vote counting to work itself out.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Joseph R Biden, 77, pulled off one of the great political turnarounds in America by defeating Donald Trump in the US 2020 election. When he is sworn in on January 20, 2021, Biden will be 78.

Exactly 160 years ago around this time, Abraham Lincoln was elected US President.

Biden’s victory came when NBC, BBC and The Washington Post called Pennsylvania for Biden. Trump’s favourite network Fox has also called the race for Biden. In fact, they have Biden’s lead at 290 -214 rather than the more conservative 273-214 that many of the other networks are flashing on screen.