Hormuz-like crisis for Russia? Ukraine’s drone attacks disrupt Azov Sea shipping, 116 vessels attacked in 9 days

The commander of Ukraine's drone forces claimed on Tuesday that Ukraine had struck 116 vessels over the past nine days, including several oil tankers and cargo ships operating in the Azov Sea.

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Hormuz-like crisis for Russia? Ukraine's drone attacks disrupt Azov Sea shipping, 116 vessels attacked in 9 days

Russia is looking for new shipping routes after Ukraine carried out a wave of drone attacks on vessels in the Azov Sea, creating a situation that is being compared to the disruption seen in the Strait of Hormuz. Reports say around 116 ships have been targeted over the last nine days. The Azov Sea, located between Russia, Crimea and Russian-occupied southern Ukraine, is an important route for transporting grain and other agricultural products. Ukraine has long accused Russia of exporting grain taken from occupied territories through this route. The sea is also a vital supply line for Crimea.

In recent days, Ukraine has increased its drone strikes on Russian ships, with AFP reporting that the attacks have led to fuel shortages in some parts of Russia.

According to CNN, the repeated attacks have forced Russia to halt ship movement in the Azov Sea by closing two key waterways — the Don-Azov Channel, which links the sea to Russia’s inland river network, and the Kerch Strait, the main passage connecting the Azov Sea to the Black Sea.

Russia’s Agriculture Ministry said it is exploring alternative shipping routes but insisted that the disruption in the Azov Sea will not impact the country’s food supplies or its ability to export goods.

According to AFP, the commander of Ukraine’s drone forces claimed on Tuesday that Ukraine had struck 116 vessels over the past nine days, including several oil tankers and cargo ships operating in the Azov Sea.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the attacks were aimed at weakening Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” and disrupting fuel deliveries to Crimea.

The attacks have also affected Russia’s exports, especially food shipments to African countries.

Reacting to the situation, Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin was working to bring the attacks to an end.

“No matter what happens, we will continue to meet all our commitments to supply food to our African partners, both through commercial agreements and humanitarian assistance,” Lavrov added.