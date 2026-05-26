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Hormuz will remain open under any circumstances..., Marco Rubio warns Iran, has message for Russia and China at Quad meeting too

‘Hormuz will remain open under any circumstances…,’ Marco Rubio warns Iran, has message for Russia and China at Quad meeting too

A meeting of the foreign ministers of the Quad countries (QUAD Meet) is underway at Hyderabad House in the capital, Delhi. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was present at the meeting, issued a clear warning to Iran.

'Hormuz will remain open under any circumstances...,' Marco Rubio warns Iran, has message for Russia and China at Quad meeting too (PTI)

A crucial meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers began in Delhi today. At the outset, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar welcomed the representatives of all member countries and stated that the Quad countries are engaging in serious discussions on common activities and shared challenges. He emphasized that the current global situation presents significant opportunities and challenges that require collaborative action.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who attended the meeting, stated clearly that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open under all circumstances. He said that what is happening in the Strait of Hormuz is illegal, unstable, and unacceptable to the world.

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Meet to reduce dependence on China

The meeting is expected to focus primarily on challenging China’s growing influence, particularly its dominance in the critical minerals sector. The Quad Critical Minerals Initiative was launched last year. This meeting is expected to announce several major initiatives to diversify supply chains and strengthen economic security. The United States is leading this initiative, and it is believed that the Quad countries are jointly developing a strategy to reduce dependence on China.

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The current situation in the Strait of Hormuz will also be discussed at this meeting. Given the rising tensions in West Asia and their impact on global energy supplies, the Quad countries may develop a joint strategy for energy security. Furthermore, issues such as maritime security, transnational crime, humanitarian assistance, and disaster management are also on the agenda.

A joint statement issued after the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in Delhi sent a strong message to China. India, the United States, Japan, and Australia expressed serious concern over the escalating tensions in the East China Sea and South China Sea and strongly opposed any “unilateral and coercive actions.”

In their joint statement, the Quad countries stated that they oppose any activities that undermine peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The statement clearly stated that the use of force, pressure tactics, and actions that escalate tensions in maritime areas are unacceptable.

China was not directly named in the joint statement of the Quad countries, but the activities mentioned are being linked to China’s aggressive maritime strategy.

Following a key meeting of the Quad foreign ministers in Delhi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the discussions among the four countries were “very useful and productive.” India, the United States, Australia, and Japan agreed on several major decisions regarding maritime security, critical minerals, and energy security in the Indo-Pacific region.

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