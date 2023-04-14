Home

‘Horrific’ Explosion And Fire At Dairy Farm Kill 18,000 Cattle In Texas

Texas Agriculture Commissioner, who described it as a "horrific event" said that the cause of the explosion and fire were not immediately clear.

Houston: At least 18,000 cattle have been killed and one agricultural worker has been injured after a “horrific” explosion and fire at a dairy farm in the southern US state of Texas on Thursday, AFP reported quoting authorities.

“This was the deadliest barn fire for cattle in Texas history and the investigation and cleanup may take some time,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said in a statement.

As per the report, the explosion and fire ripped through the Southfork Dairy Farms near the town of Dimmitt in the Texas Panhandle on Monday night. The Castro County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that firefighters and police rushed to the scene and “determined that one person was trapped inside.” The person was rescued and flown to a hospital in Lubbock, it said.

“Once we know the cause and the facts surrounding this tragedy, we will make sure the public is fully informed — so tragedies like this can be avoided in the future,” he said.

Castro County Sheriff Sal Rivera told the CBS affiliate in Amarillo that a system to remove manure from the barns may have gotten “overheated.” As per the AFP report, Rivera said methane may have “ignited and then spread out with the explosion and the fire,” adding that a probe would have to determine the precise cause.

“Farms must do more to protect animals by adopting commonsense fire safety measures,” tweeted the Animal Welfare Institute, one of the oldest animal welfare charities in the United States, referring to the Texas tragedy

