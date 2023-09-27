Horrifying Video Shows Moment When Fire Broke Out In Weeding Hall In Iraq That Killed Over 100 On Spot

Civil defense officials quoted by the Iraqi News Agency described the wedding hall’s exterior as being decorated with highly flammable cladding that were illegal in the country.

Hamdaniya: At least 100 people were killed and 150 were injured in a fire at a wedding celebration in the district of Hamdaniya in Iraq‘s Nineveh province, Iraqi state media said early on Wednesday. The fire ripped through a large events hall in the north-eastern region of the country after fireworks were lit during the celebration, local civil defence said, according to state media.

Civil defense officials quoted by the Iraqi News Agency described the wedding hall’s exterior as being decorated with highly flammable cladding that were illegal in the country. The fire led to the collapse of parts of the hall as a result of the use of highly flammable, low-cost building materials that collapse within minutes when the fire breaks out,” civil defense said.

Ambulances and medical crews were dispatched to the site by federal Iraqi authorities and authorities in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, according to official statements. Television footage showed charred debris inside of the wedding hall as an man shouted at firefighters.

