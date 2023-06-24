Home

Hot Dog Seller To Mercenary Group Head: Who Is Yevgeny Prigozhin, The Wagner Chief to Challenge Putin

Moscow: Once a low-profile businessman to benefit from having President Vladimir Putin as a powerful patron, Yevgeny Prigozhin moved into the global spotlight with Russia’s war in Ukraine. However, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, on Saturday vowed to “go to the end” to topple the Russian military leadership, a day after he accused it of launching strikes on his men.

Russia’s large-scale war in Ukraine has now pushed Yevgeny Prigozhin from the Kremlin’s shadows to become a firebrand critic of Russia’s military brass.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is known as a billionaire with a vast fortune built on state contracts, although the extent of his net worth is unknown.

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

62-year-old Prigozhin is the founder of the Russian mercenary group Wagner that spearheaded the capture of several key Ukrainian towns including Bakhmut, and gained public acclaim in Russia.

During the war in Ukraine, Wagner took an increasingly visible role as regular Russian troops suffered heavy attrition and lost territory in humiliating setbacks.

Prigozhin visited Russian prisons to recruit fighters, promising pardons if they survived a half-year tour of front-line duty with Wagner.

During an interview in May, Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had recruited 50,000 convicts, about 10,000 of whom were killed in Bakhmut; a similar number of his own fighters have died there.

Hot Dog Seller To Mercenary Group Head

Yevgeny Prigozhin was a hotdog seller and a native of Saint Petersburg before he became part of an inner circle close to the Russian President. Prigozhin was in jail for nearly a decade during the Soviet era after being convicted of fraud and theft. Prigozhin in the 1990s began a moderately successful fast-food company.

For years, Prigozhin dismissed allegations that he was linked with Wagner, however, he finally admitted in 2021 that he had founded the Wagner group and began a mass recruitment drive at Russia’s prisons for foot soldiers to fight in exchange for amnesty.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ministry of Defence urged Wagner forces to “safely return to their points of permanent deployment,” CNN reported. The statement of the Russian Defence Ministry comes after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed to have taken control of military facilities in two Russian cities.

In the statement released on their official Telegram channel, the Russian Ministry of Defence said, “You were tricked into Prigozhin’s criminal adventure and participation in an armed rebellion,” according to CNN. It further said, “Many of your comrades from several squads have already realized their mistake by asking for help in ensuring the ability to safely return to their points of permanent deployment.”

Russian Ministry of Defence noted that Moscow has already provided such assistance to all the fighters and commanders who applied for it. It further said that it would “guarantee everyone’s safety.”

Wagner Group on Saturday claimed to have taken control of Russian military facilities in Voronezh. Earlier on Saturday, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces have taken control of military facilities, including the airfield in Rostov-on-Don.

