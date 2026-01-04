Home

‘Hour of freedom has …’: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado issues strong statement after US captures President Nicolas Maduro

Maria Corina Machado, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and leader of the Venezuelan opposition, asserted that with the US capture of Nicolás Maduro, it's now time for Venezuela to be free.

US-Venezuela tensions have escalated after the United States carried out strikes on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, Cilia Flores, who were flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. While tensions escalate, the Venezuelan opposition leader has made a big statement.

Maria Corina Machado, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and leader of the Venezuelan opposition, asserted that with the US capture of Nicolás Maduro, it’s now time for Venezuela to be free. Taking to X, Machado said,” Venezuelans, the hour of freedom has arrived.”

What did Machado say after the US captured President Nicolás Maduro?

In a letter posted on X, Machado, who was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, wrote,” Venezuelans, the hour of freedom has arrived. It’s TIME FOR FREEDOM! Venezuelans, starting today, Nicolas Maduro faces international justice for the heinous crimes committed against Venezuelans and citizens of many other nations. Given his refusal to accept a negotiated solution, the United States government has fulfilled its promise to enforce the law.”

“The time has come for popular sovereignty and national sovereignty to rule in our country. We are going to bring order, free political prisoners, build an exceptional country, and bring our children back home,” the letter further read.

Venezolanos, llegó la hora de la libertad. pic.twitter.com/ehy20V1xm9 — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) January 3, 2026

“This is the hour of the citizens. We are the ones who risked everything for democracy on July 28. We are the ones who elected Edmundo González Urrutia as the legitimate President of Venezuela, who must immediately assume his constitutional mandate and be recognized as Commander in Chief of the National Armed Forces by all the officers and soldiers who comprise it,” the post added.

How has the Venezuelan opposition reacted to Maduro’s capture?

Machado, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner, said that years of struggle for democracy in Venezuela have finally reached a turning point. She added, “Today we are prepared to enforce our mandate and take power. Let us remain vigilant, active, and organized until the Democratic Transition is finalized. A transition that needs ALL of us. To the Venezuelans who are inside our country, be ready to set in motion what we will very soon communicate to you through our official channels.”

“In these decisive hours, please accept all my strength, my confidence, and my affection. Let us all remain alert and in contact. VENEZUELA WILL BE FREE!” she further said. It is to be noted that Trump’s recent move has been condemned by several countries including China. In a post on X, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson stated, “China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the U.S.’s blatant use of force against a sovereign state and action against its president. Such hegemonic acts of the U.S. seriously violate international law and Venezuela’s sovereignty, and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region.”

Maria Corina Machado has led the struggle for democracy in the face of ever-expanding authoritarianism in Venezuela. “Ms Machado studied engineering and finance, and had a short career in business. In 1992 she established the Atenea Foundation, which works to benefit street children in Caracas,” reads the official website of The Nobel Prize.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.