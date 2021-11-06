Houston: At least 8 people were killed and hundreds were injured in a stampede at Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. Local media reported that multiple people were trampled as a huge crowd broke into the NRG stadium, pushing back security barricades.Also Read - 7 Shot Dead, 17 Injured in Houston Area Over Halloween Weekend

Houston fire chief Samuel Pena informed that the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage which triggered panic among people. Pena said that 17 people were taken to hospital, 11 of those were in cardiac arrest. Approximately 50,000 people were in attendance at the festival.

Multiple people have been taken to an area hospital in the Houston, Texas area after sustaining injuries at #ASTROWORLDFest, according to @KHOU. Video shared on Instagram Stories shows first responders performing life-saving measures on attendees. pic.twitter.com/oOLH0AU2QU — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) November 6, 2021

“We had at least eight confirmed fatalities and scores of individuals that were injured. The cause of death is unknown. A medical examiner would investigate”, he stated further, adding that the deceased are yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, officials have set up a reunification center at a hotel for family members who had not been able to reach relatives in attendance at the festival. ” “If families have not heard from a loved one that attended this evenings Astroworld festival, a reunification center has been established at 8686 Kirby (Wyndam Hotel). A hotline has not been established at the moment”, Houston fire department said in a tweet.

If families have not heard from a loved one that attended this evenings Astroworld festival, a reunification center has been established at 8686 Kirby (Wyndam Hotel). A hotline has not been established at the moment @FireChiefofHFD @houstonpolice — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 6, 2021

The incident took place around 9 pm Friday night local time. The show was called off shortly after casualties. Astroworld is a two-day music festival that was scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday in Houston. The event was sold out, according to the Astroworld website.

The event promoters had arranged for medical units to be on scene at the festival, however, once the crowd surge began, those units were “quickly overwhelmed,” Pena informed.