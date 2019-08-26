Yemen’s Houthi rebel group has claimed that it fired 10 missiles toward Saudi Arabia’s Jizan airport.

A salvo of 10 Badr-1 ballistic missiles was launched toward Jizan Regional Airport on Sunday evening, said the group’s military spokesman Yahya Sarea in a statement published by the Houthi-affiliated Masirah television network, Xinhua reported.

“The missiles targeted military aircraft and Apache helicopters inside Jizan airport. Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and injured during the largest medium-range ballistic missiles attack against the Saudi aggression,” the Houthi spokesman stated.

Sarea also said the Houthi militia will carry out more missile attacks in the upcoming period.

Meanwhile, the anti-Houthi Saudi-led military coalition said it intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles fired by Houthis toward the kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Houthis have recently stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, but most of the attacks were intercepted by the kingdom’s air defences.

Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition against Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen for more than five years in support of the exiled internationally-recognized government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.