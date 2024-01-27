Home

News

Houthi Missile Strike Targets British Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Aden With 22 Indians Aboard; INS Visakhapatnam To The Rescue

Houthi Missile Strike Targets British Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Aden With 22 Indians Aboard; INS Visakhapatnam To The Rescue

The INS Visakhapatnam responded to distress call from MV Marlin Luanda on Friday night after it was targeted by the Houthis in the Gulf of Aden, Indian Navy said.

Image tweeted by @indiannavy

Red Sea Crisis: The Indian Navy has deployed its guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam to help in rescue operations after a British oil tanker, carrying 22 Indian nationals onboard, was hit with a missile strike by Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis in the Gulf of Aden on Friday night.

Trending Now

A Navy spokesperson said the INS Visakhapatnam responded to distress call from MV Marlin Luanda on Friday night after it was targeted by the Houthis. The MV has 22 Indians and one Bangladeshi crew members onboard, the Indian Navy said.

You may like to read

The spokesperson said that in response to the request from the MV Marlin Luanda, the INS Visakhapatnam has deployed the Ship’s NBCD team along with firefighting equipment to provide assistance to the crew towards augmenting firefighting efforts onboard the distressed merchant ship.

“The Indian Navy remains steadfast and committed towards safeguarding MVs and ensuring safety of life at sea,” the navy said in a official statement on its X handle.

“Indian Navy’s Guided missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, deployed in the Gulf of Aden responded to a distress call from MV Marlin Luanda on the night of 26 Jan 24. The fire fighting efforts onboard the distressed Merchant Vessel is being augmented by the NBCD team along with firefighting equipment, deployed by INS Visakhapatnam to assist the crew onboard the MV. The MV has 22 Indian & 01 Bangladeshi crew onboard. Indian Navy remains steadfast & committed towards safeguarding MVs & ensuring safety of life at sea,” the Indian Navy said in a post on X.

#IndianNavy's Guided missile destroyer, #INSVisakhapatnam, deployed in the #GulfofAden responded to a distress call from MV #MarlinLuanda on the night of #26Jan 24.

The fire fighting efforts onboard the distressed Merchant Vessel is being augmented by the NBCD team along with… pic.twitter.com/meocASF2Lo — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 27, 2024

Houthi missile strike hits British tanker

Earlier, media reports said a fire erupted onboard a British oil tanker in the the Gulf of Aden after Houthis said they hit it with a missile. The Yemeni movement said it targeted the Marlin Luanda on Friday evening, BBC reported.

Operator Trafigura told the BBC the strike caused a fire in one of the ship’s cargo tanks and firefighting equipment was being used to contain it. According to US officials, the tanker was hit by an anti-ship ballistic missile and a naval ship was responding to its distress signal.

However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the missile strike, they said.

The latest attack on commercial shipping by the Iran-backed Houthis in and around the Red Sea, took place 60 nautical miles south-east of Aden, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The UKMTO said warships were in attendance and supporting the vessel, adding all crew had been reported safe.

It warned other vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

CentCom conducts strikes

Later, the US Central Command said its forces had conducted a strike at 3:45 local time on Saturday “against a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea and which was prepared to launch”. They “destroyed the missile in self-defence,” CentCom said.

Trafigura earlier confirmed the Marlin Luanda tanker had been struck by a missile in the Gulf of Aden on Friday and military ships were on their way to provide assistance, BBC reported.

“Houthis Strike M/V Marlin Luanda Operating in the Gulf of Aden. On Jan. 26, at approximately 7:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker M/V Marlin Luanda,” CentCom said in a post on X.

“The ship issued a distress call and reported damage. USS Carney (DDG 64) and other coalition ships have responded and are rendering assistance. No injuries have been reported at this time,” it added.

Earlier this month, the Indian Navy’s mission-deployed guided missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, addressed a distress call from the Marshall Island-flagged MV Genco Picardy following a drone attack on the night of January 17.

INS Visakhapatnam, currently on an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden, promptly acknowledged the distress call. The destroyer intercepted the vessels at midnight on January 18, 2024, to provide immediate assistance.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.