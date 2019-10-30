New Delhi: Though US President Donald Trump has downplayed the role of Kurdish forces in the US-led operation at the end of which IS Chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself, the Kurdish forces held a secret to the entire operation. Strange it may sound, but a spy of the Kurdish forces reportedly stole underwear of Baghdadi which was DNA-tested and then helped to establish Baghdadi’s identity.

When announcing the raid on October 27, Mr Trump said the Kurds provided “helpful” information and this was the information.

“All intelligence and access to al-Baghdadi as well as the identification of his place were the results of our own work. Our intelligence source was involved in sending coordinates, directing the airdrop, participating in and making the operation a success until the last minute,” SDF senior advisor Polat Can tweeted.

1- Through our own sources, we managed to confirm that Al Baghdadi had moved from Al Dashisha area in Deir Al Zor to Idlib. Since 15 May, we have been working together with the CIA to track Al Baghdadi and monitor him closely. — بولات جان Polat Can (@PolatCanRojava) October 28, 2019

Polat Can added that the SDF had been working with the CIA to track Baghdadi since 15 May, and had discovered that he was hiding in Idlib province, where the raid took place.

“One of our sources was able to reach the house where Al Baghdadi was hiding. Al Baghdadi changed his places of residence very often. He was about to move to a new place in Jerablus,” Polat Can tweeted.

“Our own source, who had been able to reach Al Baghdadi, brought Al Baghdadi’s underwear to conduct a DNA test and make sure (100%) that the person in question was Al Baghdadi himself.

“More than a month ago, the decision was made to eliminate Al Baghdadi. However, the US withdrawal and the Turkish invasion prompted us to stop our special operations, including the pursuit of Al Baghdadi. The Turkish invasion caused a delay in the operation,” he wrote.