Home

News

How are Irans ballistic missiles fooling and failing Israels renowned air defense systems?

How are Iran’s ballistic missiles fooling and failing Israel’s renowned air defense systems?

Iran has developed various types of "sub-munitions" which are delivered against Israel during the final stages of flight by the various ballistic missiles.

(Image: Leo Correa/AP)

New Delhi: Iranian missiles reach Israeli skies and unleash a barrage of cluster bombs from extreme altitudes. Israel’s multi-billion-dollar air defense systems appear ineffective against them. Through its technological advancements, Iran has discovered a method to consistently evade Israel’s terminal-phase ballistic missile air defense systems—specifically, “David’s Sling.” Experts believe that the approach demonstrated by Iran is not limited to the current conflict alone; rather, it has opened a new avenue for the conduct of warfare in the future.

Iran Has Fired About 500 Ballistic Missiles at Israel

According to The Times of Israel, Iran has fired approximately 500 ballistic missiles at Israel over a span of about five weeks. During a 12-day conflict last June, Iran had launched 550 ballistic missiles at Israel. In the fighting over the past 37 days, at least 30 missiles—and possibly significantly more—were equipped with cluster munition payloads. It was during the 12-day conflict last year that Iran, in a fit of rage, utilized ballistic missiles armed with cluster warheads against Israel for the first time.

Why Are Ballistic Missiles Equipped with Cluster Warheads So Dangerous?

Iran has developed various types of “sub-munitions” (essentially small bombs) which are delivered against Israel during the final stages of flight by the various ballistic missiles currently in its inventory.

Ballistic missiles typically follow a roughly parabolic trajectory to reach their intended targets. This trajectory is generally divided into three main phases: the “boost phase” immediately following launch; the “terminal phase,” when the missile finally descends toward its target; and the “mid-course phase,” which lies between the other two. During the mid-course phase, the missiles exit Earth’s atmosphere. Larger missiles spend a greater amount of time in space during the middle portion of their flight.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Iranian Cluster Warhead Contains About 30 Sub-munitions

It has been observed that a typical Iranian cluster warhead contains between 20 and 30 sub-munitions. However, the larger missiles belonging to the Khorramshahr family are capable of carrying up to 80 sub-munitions. Reports also indicate that these cluster munitions may contain anywhere from four to 11 pounds of explosives. Upon impact with the ground, the damage inflicted by these munitions is compounded manifold due to their high velocity.

What Changes Has Iran made To Its Ballistic Missile Attacks?

Fellow Behnam Ben Taleblu stated, “Most significantly, in the context of this conflict, Iran is employing the Khorramshahr ballistic missile—a modified variant of a medium-range ballistic missile. This missile is capable of carrying the heaviest warhead deployed to date.” Therefore, Iran is essentially packing a large conical warhead with numerous smaller bombs and cluster munitions, which scatter over a wide area upon re-entry into the atmosphere. This poses a severe challenge to Israel’s air defense systems, causing them to fail—a failure that results in massive devastation across Israel.

When Iran fired ballistic missiles equipped with cluster munitions at Israel for the first time last year, Israeli officials reported that these weapons released their payloads from an altitude of approximately seven kilometers. These sub-munitions dispersed across a radius of roughly 16 kilometers. Last month, CNN reported that during two separate cluster missile attacks by Iran, bombs were dropped across an area of ​​approximately 11 to 13 kilometers within Israel, causing extensive damage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.