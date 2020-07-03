New Delhi: ‘No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point’, said Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the security situation in Leh district’s Nimu on Friday. Also Read - India Will Not Import Power Equipment From China Due to Malware Fears, Says RK Singh Amid Ladakh Standoff

He emphasised that both New Delhi and Beijing have been engaged in negotiations to lower the temperatures. Also Read - 'Bravery is Pre-requisite For Peace': In Ladakh, PM Modi Sends Strong Message to China | 10 Points

“India and China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military and diplomatic channels. No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement. Also Read - 'Age of Expansionism is Over': In Unannounced Visit to Ladakh, PM Modi's Strong Message to China

The reaction from Beijing comes hours after PM Modi landed in Leh, days after a ‘violent face-off’ in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan that left 20 Indian jawans martyred.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that ‘the visit of PM will surely boost the morale of our valorous soldiers’. “Leading from the front. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with our brave and courageous personnel of Army, Air Force & ITBP at a forward location in Ladakh. This visit of PM will boost the morale of our soldiers”, said Shah.