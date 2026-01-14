How did Persia become Iran? Know the country’s history as it battles anti-government protests, and possible war

Home

The shift from Persia to Iran didn't happen until the year 1935. The government under Reza Shah Pahlavi asked the diplomats of foreign countries to use the country's name, 'Iran'.

Viral news: Iran is trending worldwide because it is going through an intense anti-government protest movement. The country has witnessed massive demonstrations, which started over economic issues. The protests began in Tehran and have now spread to all the provinces across the country. According to the reports, thousands of people have been killed, with several arrested. However, what remains unknown to most people is the story of Iran’s identity and name. Do you know that before being Iran, it was ‘Persia’? Here, we take you through the complete historical context of the country.

Why is Iran in headlines?

The protests started in December 2025 due to the high inflation, collapse in currency, and rise in the food prices. The protests have now become a demonstration for political change. With thousands of individuals killed, the internet has been shut down, and communication has become widely difficult.

Iran was once Persia

Before Iran, the country was known as Persia to the world. The name emerged from ‘Parsa’, which is a region in the southwest. It became the very core and heart of the most powerful ancient empires. The Greeks then adopted ‘Persia’ to point to the country’s culture and political history, which was ruled by the great kings like Cyrus the Great and Darius I. This was the era when the country stretched from the Indus Valley to the Mediterranean, with rich art, history, and culture. This is the reason why even in today’s era, many books state ‘Persian art’.

Locals called the country ‘Iran’

When others in the world recognised the country by Persia, the local individuals called it ‘Iran’. The meaning of Iran is “land of Aryans” in their language and literature. Iran had a rich identity of culture for the locals, which was far from being ruled by any one ruler. Many empires and rulers changed, but Iran always echoed in the internal culture of the country.

Persia became Iran

The shift from Persia to Iran didn’t happen until the year 1935. The government under Reza Shah Pahlavi asked the diplomats of foreign countries to use the country’s name, ‘Iran’.

What’s happening in Iran?

The recent protests in the country are because of economic and political stress. The crisis that began in Tehran has now spread to all the provinces of the country. This has led to the deaths of thousands of individuals, leaving many severely injured.

