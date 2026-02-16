Home

The day Britain nearly bombed Israel - And Trumans urgent warning changed the course of history

The day Britain nearly bombed Israel – And Truman’s urgent warning changed the course of history

A dramatic Cold War moment saw US President Harry Truman halt Britain’s planned bombing of Tel Aviv in 1949, preventing a major escalation between Western allies during the Arab-Israeli war.

US stopped UK from BOMBING ISRAEL

The UK was just about to bomb Tel Aviv to retaliate against Israel during the 1948-49 War…but someone said “no.” In January of 1949, a series of unfortunate mistakes during the Arab-Israeli War nearly sparked another conflict between Western allies Britain and Israel. British planes flying out of the Suez Canal region had been conducting surveillance missions over the Negev desert when Israeli jets mistook them for Egyptian forces coming back from bombing raids.

Five British planes were shot down before Israeli forces realized their mistake. By then, London was furious over the loss of planes and crews and had set its military to plan a bombing raid against Tel Aviv.

UK Bombers Targeted Israel City Before Order Was Recalled

Reportedly, Israeli pilots only discovered they were targeting British planes when they landed and debriefed after their mission. Although five British planes were shot down, only four Israeli aircraft suffered damage during the engagement. Pilots would later radio each other apologizing for their mistake.

But British officials saw things differently. Britain’s military drew up plans for bombing raids over Tel Aviv. The order would’ve had British Royal Air Force bombers departing in the early hours of the morning to bomb Tel Aviv and mark a clear show of deterrence from London.

Near War Prevention: US Calls Off Israeli Bombing

With both nations involved in or embroiled with different factions during the Arab-Israeli War, tensions were already running high. American officials were closely monitoring events as nations began picking sides in what would become the Cold War.

Soon enough, American diplomats learned of Britain’s plans and notified their commanders back in Washington. US President Harry S. Truman then made the decision to reach out to British Prime Minister Clement Attlee and order him to call off the bombing.

Hours before planes were set to depart Britain for Tel Aviv, Truman said simply to Clement: “Don’t.” As orders were relayed, the mission was called off. Only three hours stood between Israel and the largest British bombing raid the region had ever seen.

Brits Bombing Israel – Why You Haven’t Heard of It

This critical moment in Middle East history rarely makes it into mainstream history books. While still recovering from World War II and drawing battle lines during the Cold War, two major Western powers almost engaged in direct conflict with each other.

Thankfully cooler heads prevailed. Israel didn’t know about the plans until it was too late, and the bombers returned to base without harming anyone across Israel. While the world remained unaware, Britain’s attempt to bomb Tel Aviv would become a major but overlooked event that helped shape the modern Middle East.

