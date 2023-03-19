Home

News

World

How Pakistan Government Plans To Declare Imran Khan’s PTI A Banned Outfit

How Pakistan Government Plans To Declare Imran Khan’s PTI A Banned Outfit

Pakistan's Interior Minister said that 65 people have been arrested from the outer part of the building, most of them do not belong to Punjab and their role is suspicious.

How Pakistan Government Plans To Declare Imran Khan's PTI A Banned Outfit (AP Photo)

Latest News On Imran Khan’s PTI: The Pakistan government is planning to declare Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a banned outfit, state media reported. Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the legal team of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was examining the matter in light of several revelations that could lead to a reference being filed against the party, Express Tribune reported. The minister, however, clarified that the final decision to ban the party will be taken by courts.

‘No-Go-Area’ In Imran Khan’s Zaman Park Mansion A Matter Of Concern: Pak Minister

The Interior Minister claimed that cops found an alleged “no-go-area” where they were not allowed to enter despite the court order. Rana said that the action was taken after resistance was encountered during the execution of court orders, leading to concerns of a possible terror organisation’s presence, Express Tribune reported.

You may like to read

“The operation resulted in the clearance of the no-go area in Zaman Park. Despite having a search warrant, officials did not enter the residential area,” he added.

Earlier, an AK-47 assault rifle and other ammunition were recovered from the Zaman Park mansion after police stormed the premises to carry out the probe against Imran Khan.

The Interior Minister said that 65 people have been arrested from the outer part of the building, most of them do not belong to Punjab and their role is suspicious.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.