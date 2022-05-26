New Delhi: Law always catches up, they say. Similar was the story of 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy, a US-based self-published romance novelist who wrote an essay titled ‘How to Murder Your Husband’. Little did she know (or did know), she would soon see the irony of writing the essay. Nancy believed she had perfected the crime of allegedly killing her husband in 2018. However, four years after the murder, Nancy was convicted of killing her husband Daniel Brophy, a chef in Portland.Also Read - Hundreds Rush to US Park For Pool Noodle Fight Over The Name Josh. Here's Why

A jury in Portland on Thursday convicted the self-published romance novelist of fatally shooting her husband four years ago. Daniel Brophy, 63, was killed June 2, 2018, as he prepped for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland, according to a report by The Associated Press. Prosecutors told jurors that Nancy Brophy was motivated by money problems and a life insurance policy.

Nancy Brophy said during the trial, however, that she had no reason to kill her husband and that their financial problems had largely been solved by cashing in a chunk of Brophy's retirement savings plan.

Police never found the gun that killed Daniel Brophy. Prosecutors alleged Crampton Brophy swapped out the barrel of the gun used in the shooting and then discarded the barrel.

Defense attorneys said the gun parts were inspiration for Crampton Brophy’s writing and suggested someone else might have killed Brophy during a robbery gone wrong. Crampton Brophy testified during the trial that her presence near the culinary school on the day of her husband’s death was mere coincidence and that she had parked in the area to work on her writing.

Nancy Crampton Brophy’s how-two treatise detailed various options for committing an untraceable killing and professed a desire to avoid getting caught. Circuit Judge Christopher Ramras ultimately excluded the essay from the trial, noting it was published in 2011. A prosecutor, however, alluded to the essay’s themes without naming it after Nancy Crampton Brophy took the stand.

Crampton Brophy has remained in custody since her arrest in September 2018, several months after her husband was shot. Her sentencing has been scheduled for June 13. Police have never found the gun that killed Daniel Brophy.

Reacting to the case, Twitter called it “ironic”. Another user commented, “self-fulfilling prophecy” while another one said “guess she missed how to get away with murder”.