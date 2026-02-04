How Ukraine destroyed Russian T-72 and T-80 tanks in the Russia-Ukraine war which India also uses, Indian Army should be cautious because....

Home

The Indian Army must be cautiously watching the performance of Russian T-72 and T-80 tanks as it depends heavily on Russian-origin tanks.

Russian tanks: Starting on February 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war has led to thousands of casualties on both sides. As the deadly war continues to wreak havoc on human lives, the military infrastructure has also seen a massive hit due to the continuous onslaught. One of those military equipment’s which have come under the attack are the Russian tanks. As the Russia-Ukraine war rages, Ukrainian forces, using drones and new combat methods, have hunted down heavy armor with deadly impact on Russian tanks including Russian T-72 and T-80 tanks. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent updates in the Russia-Ukraine war and why India should be cautious about T-72 and T-80 tanks.

Why Russia is losing T-72 and T-80 tanks?

Media reports have shown that small unmanned systems of Ukraine have proved highly effective against tanks, raising questions about whether they still dominate the battlefield. Reports cited by Defense Express say experts are pushing for greater use of unmanned aerial systems instead of tanks and attack helicopters. Moreover, the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies (CAST) has warned in writing to Russia’s Kommersant that the era of heavy armored units in modern warfare may be ending.

What Indian Army should learn from Russia-Ukraine war?

For an Indian perspective, these lessons from Ukraine are being closely watched in India. For those unversed, the Indian Army depends heavily on Russian-origin tanks, mainly the T-90 Bhishma and the older T-72.

As global media reports say, the T-72 of Russia have failed to make a big impact during in the Russia-Ukraine war, raising concerns about its effectiveness. In response, India is already on alert and has responded by focusing on major engine upgrades for its aging T-72 fleet, while also moving ahead with the induction of more advanced versions of the T-90.

Which are the Russian tanks used by India?

In the Indian perspective, the war tested T-90 Bhishma tank is India’s primary main battle tank. With around 1,300 units in service, the tanks are equipped with a digital ballistic computer, automatic target tracking and advanced thermal imaging. In addition to the T-90 tank, the Indian Army also uses the T-72 tanks.

The T-72 Ajeya tanks of India remains the most reliable workhorse of the Indian Armed Forces. Though these over 40-year-old tanks are steadily being upgraded or prepared for replacement, the Indian Armed Forces remain vigilant over their usage in modern warfare.

