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How will US military invade Iran and reopen Strait of Hormuz; Is it capable of accomplishing this dangerous mission?

How will US military invade Iran and reopen Strait of Hormuz; Is it capable of accomplishing this dangerous mission?

The United States has launched a series of attacks in an effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: After a month-long inconclusive conflict in the Middle East, the United States is now planning a ground military invasion of Iran. According to US media reports, the Pentagon is preparing for ground operations in Iran that could last for several weeks. This report comes at a time when the Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that a special task force comprising 3,500 Marines and sailors has arrived in the Middle East. In light of this, let us examine what a US ground operation might look like.

The United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran on February 28, triggering a war that has since spread across the entire Middle East. Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks against US bases, as well as against its allies in the Gulf region.

Pressure on Trump to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s attacks have effectively choked off the Strait of Hormuz—the world’s most critical maritime energy transit route. Shipping data indicates that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has plummeted by 90 per cent since the outbreak of the war.

The global energy market is being severely impacted by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, as this waterway accounts for the transit of 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply. The surge in global energy prices has intensified the pressure on Donald Trump to take action to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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US Has Launched Series Of Attacks To Reopen Strait of Hormuz

The United States has launched a series of attacks in an effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz; however, despite these efforts, it has so far failed to restore maritime traffic.

Having failed to force Iran to capitulate through airstrikes, the United States is now preparing for ground operations. Citing US officials, a Washington Post report states that these operations will consist of targeted raids on specific sites rather than a full-scale invasion. These operations will involve the deployment of both Special Operations forces and regular infantry units.

How ​​Will the Ground Operation Unfold?

Individuals familiar with the potential U.S. plan state that a ground offensive could involve seizing Kharg Island, conducting raids on other coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz, and destroying weapons capable of targeting commercial and military vessels.

However, it remains unclear whether or not President Trump will approve the Pentagon’s plans. One individual noted that, if approval is granted, achieving these objectives would take a few weeks. Another source suggested a potential timeframe of several months.

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