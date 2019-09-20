New Delhi: The stage is all set for the mega ‘Howdy Modi‘ event where US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will address over 50,000 Indian-Americans, but the torrential rain triggered by a tropical storm have brought Houston to a halt, and prompting the governor to declare an emergency in several parts of the state of Texas.

Tropical Depression Imelda hit Texas on Thursday, leading to flooding of several areas, power outages and prompting urgent rescues and warnings across southeastern Texas for people to stay indoors.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of emergency for 13 counties in southeastern Texas.

“This happened very quickly. It just demonstrates that in this day and time, climate change is real. We no longer have to be concerned just with a hurricane. We have to be concerned with almost any sort of weather system that can quickly evolve into a major storm and produce a great deal of rain,” Mr Abbott said.

The US National Weather Service said the rainfall was winding down in areas that had been hit the hardest, but some parts of Fort Bend, Harris and Galveston counties were seeing additional 2 to 3 inches of rainfall every hour.

However, the volunteers of the “Howdy, Modi!” event are upbeat and confident that all the attendees at the sprawling NRG Stadium in Houston will have an experience they will cherish all their lives.

Leading volunteer Achalesh Amar told news agency Press Trust of India that over 1,500 volunteers have been working round the clock to make the event a grand success. “We are going to have a fantastic programme on Sunday,” he said.

The mammoth event reflects the growing size, power and complexity of the Indian-American community, both in the Houston area and across the United States, he said.

US President Donald Trump, along with a number of high-ranking US government officials – including governors, members of US Congress and mayors – will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the “Howdy, Modi!” event on Sunday.

“This is going to be a kind of family celebration. We want to say, ‘Look at our community here! We are successful. We are strong. We have done good things for Houston!’ We would like Modi to know all of this,” the organisers said.

Swapan Dhairyawan, president of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH), said he has witnessed how Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s visit to India in November 2018 enhanced the bilateral trade.

Mr Dhairyawan said he was confident that PM Modi’s visit to Houston and his meeting with President Trump and CEOs of top companies will “make new inroads in furthering business opportunities in oil and gas, healthcare and Innovation – Houston’s three core sectors”.

“We need a non-stop flight from Houston to New Delhi. PM Modi announced a direct flight from San Francisco to New Delhi during his 2015 speech in Silicon Valley, chamber members hope the same happens at Houston,” he said.

Jagdip Ahluwalia, founding Secretary and Executive Director of the IACCGH, said President Trump attending the event was a sign of the “growing importance of the US-India relationship”.

“From 2018 to May 2019, India moved from being Houston’s 9th largest trading partner to its 4th largest trading partner preceded only by Mexico, China and Brazil”, he said.

According to the US Census Bureau Foreign Trade Division, the trade between Houston and India is up 82.2 per cent, with Houston exports to India up 106.5 per cent and India’s exports to Houston up by 48.8 per cent.

“Prime Minister Modi’s last visit to Washington and meeting with Donald Trump led to a multi-billion dollar deal by India to buy US crude oil, which was a multi-billion dollar deal by India to buy US LNG, a lot of which will ship from our region and we are positive Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the home of the energy hub, NASA will lead to a new series of bilateral opportunities between our region which IACCGH is here to help facilitate and support,” Mr Ahluwalia added.

Before Prime Minister Modi will deliver the community address, he is scheduled to have a round table meeting with various energy-related top business leaders. There are also some community-related brief meetings involved during his short trip to Houston, which includes meeting Kashmiri Pandits settled in the US.

Jugal Malani, the chairperson of the Texas India Forum, said “Our community loves Prime Minister Modi and the multi-million dollar event is fully funded through resources raised within the community. The mega cultural show will highlight Indian heritage and we have performers from all across America joining in”.

Meanwhile, sources have told news agency Press Trust of India that pro-Pakistan activists are planning a protest against the Indian government’s decision to abrogate Article 370, but the governor’s office, city officials, and a huge pool of volunteers are working towards the grand success of the event.