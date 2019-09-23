New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, who was scheduled to address the Indian-Americans at ‘Howdy, Modi’ event before PM Modi, reached the NRG stadium in Houston more than an hour late owing to his sudden visit to the Ellington Air Force Base. Notably, PM Modi had reached the venue at 9.20 pm but President Trump arrived there at 10.25 pm.

If reports are to be believed, President Trump was on his way to the venue of the mega event, but he suddenly got worried about the consequences of going straight to the celebratory event, when five people in his country lost their lives due to floods.

Earlier it was reported that Trump would make a guest appearance at the event but later the White House in a statement informed that the President would deliver a 30-minute speech on India and Indian Americans at the “Howdy, Modi!” event in the world’s energy capital.

Before arriving at the NRG stadium yesterday, Trump, in a tweet had said he was looking forward to address ‘Howdy, Modi’ rally and that he and his “friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a “good time” at the mega event. “Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!” Trump tweeted.

Meanwhile, on Monday Trump is scheduled to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. A day later, the US president would hold a formal bilateral dialogue with PM Modi in New York.