Huge Explosion Reported In Italy’s Milan, Several Vehicles Gutted In Fire

SkyTG24 television broadcast footage from Milan's Porta Romana neighborhood, showing high plumes of black smoke and firefighters on the scene.

Milan: An explosion was reported in the Italian city Milan, according to Russia Today (RT) which cited local media. Local media in the UK also reported that the vehicles were on fire in the blast in the heart of Milan, which is a global financial centre.

The blast possibly came from a van in the city. Several vehicles are engulfed in flames, with thick plumes of thick black smoke seen rising above the wreckage, as per videos shown by local media in the UK.

(With Agency Inputs)

