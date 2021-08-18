Kabul: The US Air Force is investigating the circumstances of why human remains were found in the wheel well of one of its C-17 Globemaster that took off from Kabul airport amid a chaotic crowd trying to escape Afghanistan. The US Air Force released a statement after the aircraft landed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.Also Read - Taliban Have Won the War, We Will Have to Talk with Them: EU Foreign Policy Chief

Hundreds of Afghan civilians swarmed one of its C-17 cargo planes that flew out of Kabul amid Taliban takeover in the Afghanistan capital. “Faced with a rapidly deteriorating security situation around the aircraft, the C-17 crew decided to depart the airfield as quickly as possible,” the US Air Force said in its statement. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates, 18 August 2021: Centre Announces Rs 1,353 Crore Package For Northeast to Fight COVID-19

The US Air Force, however, did not say how many people died. Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: US Says 'We're Not Taking Their Word For it' on Taliban Airport Safety Promise

Videos of the incident, including images of people falling from the aircraft as it took off, went viral on social media platforms. Images captured the initial chaos of a US-directed evacuation that followed the Taliban’s takeover of the country. The US Air Force said the C-17 Globemaster III had landed at Kabul airport to deliver equipment for the evacuation effort.

Meanwhile, the US military, which took over control of the security at the Kabul airport on Monday, has noted that it has evacuated as many as 3,200 people from Afghanistan so far. Reports stated that at least 10 people have been killed around the airport premises amid gun firing and unruly scenes.

