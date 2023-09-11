Importance Of Human Rights, Free Press Among Issues Raised With PM Modi: US Prez Biden

Biden told reporters that he raised the importance of respecting human rights with Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in conversation during the G20 Leaders' Summit, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

US Prez Biden: After attending the G20 Summit in Delhi, US President Joe Biden said, “I raised the importance of respecting human rights and the vital role the civil society and a free press have in building a strong and prosperous country with (Narendra) Modi.” He further said they discussed how they would continue to strengthen the partnership between India and the USA.

Joe Biden, after attending the G20 Summit in India, departed for Vietnam on Sunday where he met Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trọng and other key leaders to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the two nations.

While in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, Biden on Sunday said he held “substantial discussions” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ways to strengthen the Indo-US partnership and thanked him for his leadership and hosting the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Biden told reporters that he also raised the importance of respecting human rights with Prime Minister Modi.

Biden, who arrived in New Delhi on his first visit to India as the US President, held wide-ranging talks with Modi and they vowed to “deepen and diversify” the bilateral major defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India’s procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines.

“I want to once again thank Prime Minister Modi for his leadership and his hospitality and hosting the G20. He and I have had substantial discussions about how we’re going to continue to strengthen the partnership between India and the US building on the Prime Minister’s visit to the White House last June,” Biden said during a press conference in Hanoi.

“As I always do, I raised the importance of respecting human rights and the vital role the civil society and a free press have in building a strong and prosperous country with Modi,” he said.

According to the joint statement issued on Friday after Modi and Biden held bilateral talks, “The leaders re-emphasised that the shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights, inclusion, pluralism, and equal opportunities for all citizens are critical to the success our countries enjoy and that these values strengthen our relationship.”

Biden also talked about the “significant business” he had done in India during the G20 Summit.

“This was an important moment for the United States to demonstrate our global leadership and our commitment to solving the challenges that matter most to people around the world. Investing in inclusive growth and sustainable development, addressing the climate crisis, strengthening food security and education, advancing global health and health security,” he said.

