Human Rights Violation In Balochistan: NGOs Request UN To Acknowlede Urgently

A group of NGOs, including the Baloch Voice Association, Voice for Baloch Missing Persons, and Baloch Peoples' Congress, have written to the United Nations to urgently address human rights violations in Balochistan and China's growing interference in the region.

The Baloch Voice Association, Voice for Baloch Missing Persons and Baloch Peoples’ Congress submitted the letter in the United Nations office in Geneva. The written statement has been submitted under Agenda Item 4 of the upcoming 55th Human Rights Council Session.

The statement reads, “Our NGO is writing this statement to draw your attention to the alarming and deteriorating human rights situation in Balochistan, where the Baloch people are facing relentless aggression from the Pakistani state, amounting to what can only be described as a slow-motion genocide.”

It added, “Additionally, we wish to express our deep concerns about China’s involvement in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and the Gwadar port project, which are being carried out in Balochistan against the will of the local population.”

According to the statement, the Baloch people have long been subjected to a systematic campaign of aggression by the Pakistani state, involving military operations, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and a consistent denial of their basic human rights.

In the statement, the NGOs stressed that the situation has escalated to a point “where it can only be characterized as a slow-motion genocide, with the Baloch people suffering immensely due to the actions of the Pakistani authorities.” The NGOs also opposed China’s involvement in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

“We strongly urge the United Nations Human Rights Council to address these grave human rights violations in Balochistan with the urgency and gravity they deserve. The principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights must be upheld, and the international community, through the United Nations, must take immediate steps to protect the rights and dignity of the Baloch people”, said the written statement.

It further added, “We express our opposition to China’s involvement in the CPEC projects and the Gwadar port project in Balochistan. These projects have been undertaken without the genuine consent of the local population and are being implemented in occupied territories. It is our firm belief that the Chinese projects in Balochistan violate international law and the principles of self-determination.”

In the statement, the NGOs mentioned that the people of Balochistan have not given their consent for these mega projects, and the Pakistani government does not have the legitimate mandate to undertake such initiatives on occupied lands.

The statement reads, “Therefore, we call upon the United Nations Human Rights Council to declare the CPEC projects and the Gwadar port project in Balochistan as illegal and in violation of international law.”

“China’s involvement in projects in occupied territories not only goes against the principles of international law but also contributes to the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan. The Chinese government must be urged to respect the rights and aspirations of the Baloch people and refrain from engaging in projects that further exacerbate their suffering,” the NGOs mentioned in the statement.

The NGOs requested the United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate and address the human rights violations in Balochistan, including military operations, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings.

They also requested the UN to declare the CPEC projects and the Gwadar port project in Balochistan as illegal and in violation of international law. The NGOs urged the UN to ask China to refrain from involvement in projects in Balochistan and respect the rights and aspirations of the Baloch people.

The statement reads, “The international community, represented by the United Nations, must stand firm in its commitment to protect human rights and prevent further suffering in Balochistan. The Baloch people deserve justice, dignity, and the right to determine their own future.” (ANI)

