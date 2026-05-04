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Humanitarian gesture of US: Trump announces Project Freedom to escort ships out of Hormuz amid tensions

‘Humanitarian gesture of US’: Trump announces ‘Project Freedom’ to escort ships out of Hormuz amid tensions

West Asia tensions: US President Donald Trump announces ‘Project Freedom’ to guide stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz. Scroll down for details.

Donald Trump, evacuated from White House Correspondents’ Dinner after gunshots heard(Photo Credit: X)

Iran-US tensions: In a major update concerning the tensions in West Asia, US President Donald Trump has announced a new initiative, ‘Project Freedom’. The aim of the project is to safely escort the stranded ships in the Strait of Hormuz when the tensions between Iran and the US have still not ceased.

Trump’s statement

President Trump, in a detailed post on Truth Social, wrote, “Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute going on so visibly, and violently, for all to see, have asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz, on something which they have absolutely nothing to do with — They are merely neutral and innocent bystanders! For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business.”

He added that he has informed his representatives to make efforts to get such ships out of the Strait of Hormuz safely. He emphasised that they will not return until the area becomes safe. Furthermore, he labelled the project as “Project Freedom”, which was stated to begin on Monday morning (Middle East time).

Trump also highlighted that the vessels belong to “neutral and innocent bystanders” in the conflict.

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Also Read: Will US resume strikes on Iran? Donald Trump warns Tehran of action if ‘they misbehave’

What’s Project Freedom?

According to President Donald Trump, the US ships will guide these ships safely out of the Strait of Hormuz, which will start on Monday morning in Middle Eastern time. He added that the move is a humanitarian effort to help the ships. Alongside this, he stated that many of these nations do not even have a direct involvement in the conflict going on, but still continue to face disruptions.

Talks between Iran and the US

Trump also mentioned that the representatives of the US are having discussions with Iran.

“I am fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all,” he wrote.

Also Read: Trump doubtful of Iran’s peace proposal, says it has a ‘heavy price to pay for its actions over past 47 years’

What’s happening?

The Strait of Hormuz continues to remain a critical maritime route in the world. The disruptions here have resulted in impacting trade and shipping across many countries.

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