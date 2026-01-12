Home

Hundreds feared dead, thousands arrested in Iran; Tehrans direct warning to US and Israel

US officials have briefed President Donald Trump on options for potential military strikes against Iran.

New Delhi: In the violent protests that have been ongoing in Iran for 15 days, 538 people have died so far, while more than 10,600 have been detained. News agency AP, citing protesters, reported that the dead include 490 protesters and 48 security personnel.

Amidst these protests, Iran has warned the US that if it is attacked, it will target American soldiers and Israel.

Iran’s warning to US and Israel

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that if the US attacks, all American military bases, ships in the region, and Israel will be our targets. This statement was made during a live session of parliament, where MPs were chanting “Death to America.”

Warning to protestors

Ghalibaf praised Iran’s security agencies, saying they have handled the situation firmly. He warned the protesters that those arrested would be dealt with the strictest possible measures and would face harsh punishment.

Trump briefed on Iran situation

Amidst the ongoing protests in Iran, US officials have briefed President Donald Trump on options for potential military strikes against Iran. According to a New York Times report, Trump is seriously considering military action if the Iranian government cracks down on the protesters. Officials said the president has not yet made a final decision.

Trump tweeted on Saturday, “Iran is looking for freedom, something it has never had before. The US is ready to help.” Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on Sunday, 11 January 2026, that if the US or Israel attacks Iran, both will face a strong response.

Israel on high alert

Israel is on high alert amid fears of a US attack on Iran. Reuters, citing Israeli sources, reported that Israeli security agencies have increased their vigilance in light of the situation.

Israel and Iran fought a 12-day conflict in June, during which the United States conducted airstrikes alongside Israel. On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by phone.

According to the report, the possibility of US intervention in Iran was discussed during the call. A US official confirmed the call but did not disclose the topics of discussion.

