New Delhi: When a 10.5-foot-long and 341-pound Nile crocodile ate a shoe out of hunger – not once but TWICE – a group of veterinarians at the University of Florida were quick to its rescue as they surgically removed it from the reptile’s stomach. The crocodile, named Anuket, had swallowed a ‘tasty’ shoe in December when it fell off a tourist’s foot over a zipliner at St Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, where the reptile resides. Also Read - Video of Man Bowing and Speaking to Crocodile by Riverside Goes Viral | Watch

Witnesses had spotted the Nile crocodile gulping the shoe, regurgitating it and then eating it right back up again, the college said in a Facebook post. Also Read - Naked Man Rescued From Crocodile-Infested Waters in Australia, Ate Snails to Survive | Watch

“If the shoe fits you fancy… swallow it? Not a good idea!” the Facebook post by University of Florida read. Also Read - An Unwelcome Guest? Kerala Family Finds Giant Crocodile Lounging in Their Verandah, Captured After 3 Hours

If the shoe fits your fancy …. swallow it? Not a good idea! This 10.5-foot, 341-pound Nile crocodile, named Anuket, came… Posted by University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine on Monday, February 15, 2021

The college further said that the crocodile was brought to them on February 5 where the vets tried various “less invasive” non-surgical methods to push the shoe out of the crocodile’s system. But they had no luck.

Ultimately, the doctors had to perform a “gastronomy” which allows easier access to the stomach, the statement mentioned. The vets were able to quickly remove the shoe from Anuket’s stomach.

“After an overnight stay, Anuket returned home, and has been recuperating at the park since then,” the school said in Facebook post. “She subsequently received successful surgery and is recuperating well back at the park,” they added.